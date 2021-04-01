Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Luther Burbank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Luther Burbank in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LBC. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of LBC opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $617.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 48,399 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 185,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

