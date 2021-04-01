Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of InnovAge in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INNV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

INNV stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.10. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

In other InnovAge news, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.