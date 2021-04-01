Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Commerce Holdings’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Commerce in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOCH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ BOCH opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

