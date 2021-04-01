Equities Analysts Set Expectations for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in United Community Banks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

