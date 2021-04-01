Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 1st (AIG, BLMN, BTAI, CBRL, CPE, DENN, DIN, EAT, GNLN, ICFI)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 1st:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $52.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $27.00 to $32.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price reduced by Truist from $150.00 to $127.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $155.00 to $160.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target increased by Truist from $29.00 to $38.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $16.00 to $18.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $83.00 to $92.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $75.00 to $82.00.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $8.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $102.00 to $118.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $48.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $42.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $112.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $83.00 to $88.00.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $89.00 to $60.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $52.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $58.00.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.