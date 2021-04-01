Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 1st (AIG, BLMN, BTAI, CBRL, CPE, DENN, DIN, EAT, GNLN, ICFI)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 1st:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $52.00.

Get American International Group Inc alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $27.00 to $32.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

had its target price reduced by Truist from $150.00 to $127.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $155.00 to $160.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target increased by Truist from $29.00 to $38.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $16.00 to $18.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $83.00 to $92.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $75.00 to $82.00.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $8.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $102.00 to $118.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $48.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $42.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $112.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $83.00 to $88.00.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $89.00 to $60.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $52.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $58.00.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.