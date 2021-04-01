Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 1st (HEN3, NCBS, NG, NMR, NR, NVCR, OBNK, OM, OPTN, OSIS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 1st:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

