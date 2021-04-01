Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880,817 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.65% of Equitrans Midstream worth $126,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

