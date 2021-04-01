Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,214.88

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,214.88 ($15.87) and traded as low as GBX 1,170.40 ($15.29). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 49,062 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,214.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 986.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The company has a market capitalization of £584.95 million and a PE ratio of 62.50.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

