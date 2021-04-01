Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ESGC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,149,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,545. Eros STX Global has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Eros STX Global Company Profile

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

