Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE ESGC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,149,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,545. Eros STX Global has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02.
Eros STX Global Company Profile
