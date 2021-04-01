Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $49.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $230,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,373 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

