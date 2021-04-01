Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to post sales of $46.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.13 million and the highest is $50.12 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $198.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.54 million to $218.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $230.66 million, with estimates ranging from $181.79 million to $265.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

EPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

EPRT opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 61,253 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

