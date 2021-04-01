Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after purchasing an additional 934,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,021,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,307,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,121,000 after acquiring an additional 84,818 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $70,114,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

