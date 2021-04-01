Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,959 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.34% of Essex Property Trust worth $672,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.06.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.29. 6,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.08. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

