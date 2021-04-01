Essity AB (publ)’s (ETTYF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Essity AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $$31.05 during trading on Thursday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

