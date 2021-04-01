Ether Zero (ETZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $845,629.59

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Ether Zero has a market cap of $845,629.59 and $74,547.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 92.9% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.03 or 0.03348925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,493,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,464,348 tokens. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.