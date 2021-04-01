Ethereum Classic Trading 24.7% Higher This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $13.91 or 0.00023466 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,941.03 or 0.03273929 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

