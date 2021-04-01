EtherGem (EGEM) Price Up 65% This Week

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $594,472.16 and $2,957.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00051320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.43 or 0.00640279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00068756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.