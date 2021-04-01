Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) One Day Volume Tops $1.91 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Etherisc DIP Token token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $74.86 million and $1.91 million worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 95% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00051006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 879.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.08 or 0.00643262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00027549 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 tokens. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com

Etherisc DIP Token Token Trading

