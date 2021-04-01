Etherparty Price Reaches $0.0012 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $83,765.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.09 or 0.00636965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00068829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00028143 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.