ETHplode Price Up 12.2% This Week (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $109,325.62 and approximately $60.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00050802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.35 or 0.00642284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00026117 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,877,094 coins and its circulating supply is 43,862,993 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

