Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERUS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000.

Shares of ERUS stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

