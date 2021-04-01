Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 27,019 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 532.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,019 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,373,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $32.50 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

