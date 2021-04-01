Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1,182.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,809,000 after buying an additional 33,234 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,824,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $64.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

