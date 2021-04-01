EUNO Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. EUNO has a market capitalization of $16.42 million and approximately $24,383.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.49 or 0.00749632 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,161,830,846 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

