Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 1,449,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,262. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.