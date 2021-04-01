Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EURN. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.17. 73,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,089. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at $2,973,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 343,311 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

