EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $121,998.34 and approximately $83,503.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068563 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003347 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000795 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.