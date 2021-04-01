EvenCoin Trading Up 35.2% This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $124,720.11 and approximately $92,516.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00068623 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002859 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

