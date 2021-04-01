Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Everest Re Group worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.64.

NYSE:RE opened at $247.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $256.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.