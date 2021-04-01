Everipedia (IQ) Trading Up 29.8% Over Last Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $328.01 million and approximately $60.12 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00327714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.00783924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029031 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,002,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,996,735,473 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

