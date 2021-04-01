EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Down 21.5% in March

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $472,301.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,058,349. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $290,758.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 119,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,522 shares of company stock worth $4,731,494. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 284,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 232,149 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $5,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EverQuote by 981.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 153,410 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVER traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,153. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

