Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Up 45.1% in March

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock opened at $147.99 on Thursday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $151.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVVTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

