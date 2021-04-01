EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $453.29

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 453.29 ($5.92) and traded as high as GBX 582.60 ($7.61). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 578 ($7.55), with a volume of 2,003,958 shares.

EVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 557.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 453.29. The firm has a market cap of £8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

EVRAZ Company Profile (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

