Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $32.27. Approximately 302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

