ExclusiveCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,513.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $7,513.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005697 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.24 or 0.00945925 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023203 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002508 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.