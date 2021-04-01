Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

EXC opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,898,000 after purchasing an additional 317,776 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2,572.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

