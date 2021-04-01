EXMO Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.60 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 292% higher against the dollar. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00051424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.15 or 0.00641108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00068442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,227,725,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,346,538 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

