Exosis (EXO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $41,440.95 and $31.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,251.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,982.12 or 0.03345256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.36 or 0.00344896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $557.94 or 0.00941636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00433946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.00388888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.00280890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00024042 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.