Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $2.55 million and $33,002.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,106.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,977.36 or 0.03345394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.12 or 0.00345340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $562.60 or 0.00951837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.53 or 0.00427244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.75 or 0.00388695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.19 or 0.00277790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024388 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

