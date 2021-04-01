Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 94,825 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $510,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $172.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.00. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

