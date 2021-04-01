Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.96

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.96 and last traded at $107.25, with a volume of 3481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 769.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,845,000 after purchasing an additional 347,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

