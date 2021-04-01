Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 4,560,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EXPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Express by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 175,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,787,004. The company has a market capitalization of $255.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.09. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. The company had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Express will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

