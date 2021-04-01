Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Shares Up 9.9%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF)’s share price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.90. 612,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 642,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing Dynamic Power Management (DPM) technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines. The company's DPM technology is a control system that integrates wiring of the rotating machine coils into the power electronics. Exro Technologies Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

