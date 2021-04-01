Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.74

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.74 and last traded at C$7.71, with a volume of 10792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXE shares. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$691.24 million and a P/E ratio of 12.85.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 80.13%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

