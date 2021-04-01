Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.08.

NYSE:EXR opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $134.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

