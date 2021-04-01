extraDNA (XDNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $692,786.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $692,786.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,179.73 or 0.99908956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.80 or 0.00398076 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.00307123 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.29 or 0.00760193 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00106010 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006194 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

