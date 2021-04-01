Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.2% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $61,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

NASDAQ FB traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.65. 693,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,786,922. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.90. The company has a market cap of $853.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock valued at $390,059,400. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

