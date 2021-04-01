FairCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $29,445.00 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. FairCoin has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $29,445.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002171 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005362 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00098191 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

