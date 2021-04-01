Falcon Project Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $151,246.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00324603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00088724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.72 or 0.00734946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00047722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

