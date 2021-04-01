FantasyGold (FGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $331,088.71

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $331,088.71 and approximately $9.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00064584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.00317317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.82 or 0.00784263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00047814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029060 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Token Trading

